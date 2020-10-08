POLK COUNTY 4-H YOUTH are celebrating National 4-H Week on Sunday through Saturday, Oct. 4-10.
Every year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many youth development opportunities offered by 4-H, according to a news release. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” National 4-H Council president and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo said in the release.
In Polk County, more than 200 4-H youth and 50 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H, the release added. Polk County has five community clubs: Eudora (meets in Eudora), Goodtimes (meets in Halfway), Rock Prairie (meets in Pleasant Hope), Woodlawn (meets in Bolivar) and the Clover Kids Club (meets in Bolivar). Various SPIN Clubs are offered throughout the year, including sport fishing, livestock, zoology, archery and shooting sports.
Contact Velynda Cameron 4-H youth development specialist for more information at 326-4916 or by email at cameronv@missouri.edu.
DYLAN HALL AND EMME HALL have been named Rotary students for October.
School Activities in which Dylan Hall, son of Becky and Johnny Hall, has participated include football, baseball and National Honor Society. He plans to play football and major in either engineering or architecture.
School activities in which Emme Hall, daughter of Wren and Ellis Hall, has participated include softball, track, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She plans to attend Missouri State University and later go to nursing school.
