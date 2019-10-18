KERRIGAN PRESLEY, daughter of Belinda Presley and the late Gary Presley, along with Pleasant Hope Girl Scout Troop 60028 recently presented a check for the Polk County Health Center’s free diabetic clinic.
Presley started Kerrigan's Artistic Bakery this summer with help from health department inspector Kim Payne to learn about the different types of bakeries one can set up. She worked with Payne to set up a home-based bakery. Presley was also able to work with nutritional services staff at Citizens Memorial Hospital to learn about commercial kitchen regulations and baking. Presley’s profits from the cupcake sales were donated to the clinic to assist others in obtaining diabetic supplies.
