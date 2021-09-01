NewsNotes for Wednesday, Sept. 1

MICHAEL DEASON recently completed his Automotive Technician apprenticeship with Bill Grant Ford.
According to a news release from the R-1 district, Deason, a 2021 Bolivar High School graduate, completed 2,000 apprenticeship hours through the BHS BoMO Works Apprenticeship program.
The program is issued by the Office of Apprenticeship and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the release noted.
Deason has spent the last two years in Tyler Cotham's Automotive Technology classes, as well as focusing on diesel mechanics at Ozarks Technical College, meeting the competencies set for by the Department of Labor, the release stated.
The release said he plans to continue his education at OTC and work with Bill Grant Ford.
Students in the BoMO Works Apprenticeship program must be at least 16, have at least a 2.5 GPA and 95% attendance, the release stated. For more information, contact Betty Glasgow at bglasgow@bolivarschools.org or 326-5228 ext. 5117.
