SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY THEATRE has announced its 2021-2022 season that features the theme,“Onward.”
“While audiences are still being asked to mask for the performances, we are very excited to be able to have the actors unmasked this season,” Jonathan Wehmeyer, SBU theater director and assistant professor, said via a news release.
Each of the productions highlights a different opportunity for students and audience members alike, the release added.
SBU Theatre will open the season with “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupery at 7 p.m. Sept. 23-25 in the Davis-Newport Theater on the Bolivar campus. The production is adapted by Monica Flory and directed by Rebecca Rankin, SBU assistant theater professor.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with playwrightMonica Flory on ‘The Little Prince’ to adapt this work for our unique cast,” Wehmeyer said. “A moving story about a boy and the characters who teach him life lessons will use a variety of puppetry styles including classical Marionette, double-rod hand puppets and shadow puppets.
“We are thrilled to create an imaginative world of expression through puppetry.”
The remainder of the schedule includes:
· Nov. 11-13 – “As it is in Heaven,” by Arlene Hutton, at 7 p.m. A young woman in a 19th Century Shaker community sees angels during her prayer time. However, why would God speak to someone so young and so new to the community? Did she just hallucinate? Is she lying to get attention? Questions, fear and anger abound in this beautiful production, directed by Matt Bender, that utilizes movement and traditional Shaker hymns to discuss how we communicate with God and each other.
· March 10-13 – “The Pirates of Penzance,” music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S. Gilbert, at 7 p.m. March 10-12 with a matinee at 2 p.m. March 13. Singing pirates and swashbuckling fun! The classic operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan and directed by Jonathan Wehmeyer, is full of laughs, fun, heart and wonderful music. Accidentally raised by pirates, the hero of the story must choose between his pirate family and his newfound love. This imaginative production will once again bring the SBU Music and Theatre programs together in collaboration.
· April 28-30 – “On the Verge,” by Eric Overmyer, at 7 p.m. Three Victorian women, experienced explorers, set out in 1888 to discover new lands. Instead, they discover where what they left behind and what lies beyond meet. This production is directed by SBU Theatre student Ryan Lee in his mainstage directing debut.
Tickets range in price from $4-$10 and may be purchased at the Box Office in Jester Learning and Performance Center from 1-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, over the phone at 328-1691 or online at sbuniv.edu/theatre. For more information, contact Wehmeyer at 328-1954 or jwhemeyer@SBUniv.edu.
THE BOLIVAR COMMUNITY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION is now accepting applications for the Fall 2021 student-teaching scholarship. Bolivar High School graduates currently involved in a student-teaching experience should contact Renee Shelenhamer, Bolivar Primary School, at 326-5247 or rshelenhamer@bolivarschools.org for an application.
The $500 scholarship is designed to help individuals with the rising cost of student-teaching expenses and fees. The application must be made in the semester in which the individual is student-teaching and needs to be returned to Shelenhamer at BPS. Applications for Fall 2021 need to be completed and returned no later than Monday, Sept. 20.
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY will host its annual homecoming parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Local businesses and organizations are invited to have a float or participate in the parade.
Float entry is free and is “a great way for businesses to promote themselves while supporting SBU and the Bolivar community,” the university said via a news release.
To register a parade float, go to advance.sbuniv.edu/parade. The deadline to register is Sept. 30.
For more information about parade floats or participation, contact Mollie Banks, Student Life coordinator, at 328-1885 or by email at mbanks@SBUniv.edu.
High school marching bands also may participate in the SBU Homecoming parade. For guidelines and to register a band, go to advance.sbuniv.edu/parade-band. The deadline for bands to register is Friday, Sept. 17.
Contact the SBU Department of Music at 328-1644 with questions about band participation.
THE MARION C. EARLY SCHOOL DISTRICT will conduct a meeting to consult with private/homeschooled students in the district at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
The meeting will be to discuss the procedures and criteria used to identify privately-placed or home-schooled students suspected of a disability.
If you plan to attend, call Tanner Corum at 376-2215.
