BOMO WORKS APPRENTICESHIPS AND BOLIVAR HIGH SCHOOL’S AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM recentlypartnered with Ford Motor Company and Bill Grant Ford. As part of this apprenticeship, students in the AutoTech program can utilize all curriculum modules that Ford Motor Company provides its techs.
According to a BHS news release, BoMO Works has apprentices at Bill Grant Ford and Westside Automotive.
As part of the partnership, all apprentices and automotive students, including those who are not currently working under Ford Motor Company's purview, can still utilize the curriculum modules through the direction of Tyler Cotham, BHS' Automotive Technology instructor, the release stated.
Other components of the program provided by Ford through the dealership include job shadowing, an in-person visit to speak with the automotive students each semester, a student career event and support for automotive vocational program recruiting within the high school network. Ford also provides donations to the school, including equipment, service information, parts and vehicles.
***
KATELYN HOSKINS of Humansville FFA was recently awarded the state FFA degree, the third-highest degree a member can earn.
According to a Humansville news release, Hoskins completed a supervised agricultural experience program in the food and dietary industry.
As a member of the Humansville FFA Chapter, Hoskins has served as an FFA officer for 2 years and as an Area 10 FFA officer for 1 year. Her future plans are to pursue a degree in physical therapy. She later hopes to work with veterans in a VA hospital.
***
TINA CLEAVINGER of Flemington recently graduated from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Arkansas, during the university’s summer commencement.
Cleavinger earned an Associate of Arts degree.
