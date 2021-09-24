KELSEY ROGERS of Pleasant Hope High School was presented a $500 classroom grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Associationon Wednesday, Aug. 18.
According to a news release, she was presented with a large replica check for $500, a “real” check made out to the recipient and the school and a letter from MRTA Executive Director Jim Kreider and foundation treasurer.
MRTF is the charitable arm of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and Public School Personnel and is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt charitable corporation, the release noted.
The application deadline for the grant was June 30, and winners were to be awarded their $500 checks by Sept. 15. Grant applications were asked to include a title and description, a purpose of the project, a plan of action and a budget. The winners were chosen by a panel of retired teachers. Applications” were carefully studied to determine which best met the guidelines of MRTF,” the release added. This year, Region 6 of the MRTA was able to give nine grants versus the eight grants presented last year.
“Members of Missouri Retired Teachers Association (MRTA), Missouri Retired Teachers Foundation (MRTF), members of both Boards, Region 6 Vice-President Virgilene Cook, and men and women across the state of Missouri who have raised this money through their fundraising efforts, congratulate Kelsey Rogers of Pleasant Hope High School and commend her for her grant-writing skills,” the release added. “She submitted an excellent grant application that judges determined to be worthy of the grant.”
MRTF Grants are open to active teachers, the release noted. All teachers are encouraged to complete an application for the $500 award. The next MRTF grant process will begin in the spring of 2022. For further information, click on the foundation link found on the MRTA website at mrta.org.
