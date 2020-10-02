TINA RENEE CLEAVINGER of Flemington earned an Associate of Arts from Arkansas State University during summer commencement Friday, Aug. 7, in Centennial Bank Stadium.
•••
BOLIVAR HIGH SCHOOL’S BOMO WORKS program has continued to see students participate in internships and apprenticeships this year.
“While COVID-19 has tried, it has not been able to conquer our student interns and apprentices going out for BoMO Works,” coordinator Betty Glasgow said in a statement.
BHS student Emma Geurin is at the Flower Patch as an apprentice, working on floral design techniques with owner Kelly Coffey.
Michael Deason is a Bill Grant Ford apprentice, working as an automotive technician.
Lexi Berry is working for The Marketing Bunch.
Child development specialist assistant Mallory Templeton is an intern at Bolivar R-1 Schools.
Bill Denning is an industrial manufacturing apprentice at Tracker Boats.
London Seiner will be working with residential care patients as an apprentice at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Blake Halverson stocks shelves at Woods Supermarket as an apprentice.
Hunter Davis assists Sondra Rogers at Mid-Missouri Bank as a teller apprentice.
Noemi Moreno takes temperatures at the Polk County Health Center as part of being a community health nurse apprentice.
According to Glasgow, apprenticeships receive credentials through the Department of Labor and Workforce Development for their on-the-job training. Internships will be certificated through the school and employer. Both are paid while learning workplace skills.
•••
HUNTER DAVIS AND EMMA TURNER have been named the Rotary Students of the Month for September.
Davis is the son of Julie and Jeremy Davis and Turner is the daughter of Barbara and Eric Turner.
School activities in which Davis has participated include student council, cross country, debate, choir, wrestling, track and Future Business Leaders of America. He plans to get a degree in entrepreneurship from Babson College, start a family and start his own business.
School activities in which Turner has participated include volleyball and National Honor Society. She plans to attend college for an applied mathematics degree as an undergraduate and then later get her Master’s to become a meteorologist.
