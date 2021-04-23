I was in graduate school taking a class on urban missions when I first encountered the acronym “NIMBY,” which stands for “not in my back yard.”
The term often refers to situations when local residents are resistant to changes or developments being placed near them because they fear it will harm them in some way. For instance, there is often pushback whenever someone proposes to build a homeless shelter, an industrial development, low-income housing, drug rehab centers or similar operations in a community.
This mentality has always struck me as odd because of the hypocritical nature of it. On the one hand, you often hear people complain about these social problems—"We need to do something about all the homeless people,” “Families are being destroyed by drugs,” “There’s a lack of jobs and affordable housing.” However, when a solution to those very problems is proposed, those same people back-pedal and say, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, that sounds messy and dangerous. I don’t really want that here!”
People fear that a homeless shelter or rehab facility will increase crime. They fear the “type of people” that certain industries might draw. They worry their property values will drop if they are too close to a housing authority.
The attitude of NIMBY reveals where our hearts truly lie. We do not really care about other families and how those homes are being wrecked by social ills. We actually just care about how those social problems affect us and our possessions. I complain about homelessness because of how it makes my neighborhood look. I lament about drug addiction and poverty because I am afraid I will be harmed. This is Western individualism at its worst.
If we really want healthier communities, it means we must get uncomfortable. Challenges like poverty, homelessness, joblessness and substance abuse will not just disappear. You have to get your hands dirty and fight to improve the situation — including in your own backyard. This is sometimes scary, often frustrating and messy, but if we are serious about being empathetic and community-minded then we must get past that discomfort.
Repairing a community is a lot like cleaning out your garage (at least my garage). It is an overwhelming task to begin with. Then, as you get started, it becomes messier as you spread everything out to unbury and sort. For a while, it may even seem like you are losing ground and making a worse disaster of it all. And to top it off, you might get bit by an ungrateful spider, at which point you are tempted to say “It’s not worth it! Someone else can deal with this.” But, if you persist through the trials you will eventually arrive at a clean garage.
May we as a community not be ruled by petty selfishness, fear or cynicism, but do the hard things, invite the messy situations and work together toward a healthier community.
Micah Titterington is the executive director of Community Outreach Ministries.
