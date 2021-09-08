Formerly one of the most significant days of the year, the first day of school is now just another day of the week. I have no kids or grandchildren in school here, I no longer cover school events for the newspaper, and my bride is long retired from teaching.
It’s just another day of the year, and I wouldn’t even know which one if I hadn’t checked on the school calendar.
If you, too, are retired from a regular working schedule, you know what I mean. If you’re not, you have something to look forward to. It’s sorta nice not knowing or caring when school starts, or even what day of the week it is.
In some respects, every day but Sunday is just another Saturday. My one exception is a Tuesday morning prayer breakfast every week. Only rarely do I forget it, but, it’s happened.
On the down side, the absence of a regular work schedule can make weeks seem to drag on, but, after more than 40 years of fighting daily and weekly newspaper deadlines, I’m OK with no regular schedule.
I wasn’t, at first. It took me at least a couple of years to get used to the idea I could schedule a dentist appointment or movie with my grandson on a Tuesday. The 11th commandment in the weekly newspaperman’s bible is “Thou shall not [insert anything] on a Tuesday.”
It was mutually understood by newspaper staffers the only excuse for missing work on Tuesdays (our deadline and production day) was a funeral — their own. That sounds flippant, I know, but it was no joke. When my late wife, Dee, was expecting our second daughter, Melissa, she knew the rules. She delivered on a Monday morning, and I was back at work that afternoon.
The rules on our farm when I was a boy were similar to newspaper rules: “Thou shall not miss milking, morning or night, on any day of the year,” and “Thou shall not miss the school bus on any morning of the week.”
Milking times and newspaper deadlines are inflexible. The one exception at the newspaper was on election night. Deadlines changed, but publication didn’t. I sometimes worked all night, but the Reflex never missed a publication.
I never missed a milking, either (except during track season), and I missed the bus only once. That was the time my feeder pig got out during morning chores and I had to chase her through the neighbor’s woods for two hours.
That I had to check the school web page this week to learn Buffalo’s first day of school is significant only as evidence of my intentional ignorance. It is only within the last few years I’ve had little need to know when classes resume.
Otherwise, the start of school has been a significant date every year since I first stepped into a classroom at Kickapoo Elementary in the fall of 1953. It was an important day for my parents for nearly a quarter of the 20th century.
I was sitting under the oaks with my dad as the Fair Grove bus passed after the first day of school in the fall of 1977. My youngest brother had graduated in May. It sure seemed strange, he said. It was the first time in 20 years the bus hadn’t stopped to carry one of his boys to and from school. It took a little getting used to, not hearing the groaning of the engine, squeak of the brakes and opening of the bus door.
We sat there in the shade a bit longer, the drone of the bus fading in the distance. Finishing the cigarette he had rolled when we sat down, he dropped the butt in a tin can by his folding chair, said something like, “Cows are comin’ up; reckon I better run some water in the tank,” and ambled toward the barn.
I knew his world had changed forever.
As a retiree with little connection to the day-to-day of our schools, I doubt I’m much of an anomaly; but on a broader scale, I doubt any dates are more universally significant in our culture than the first and last days or school. They are saved on refrigerator calendars, in spiral-bound day minders and all sorts of electronic devices.
They are vitally important to millions of people.
But not to me, and I kinda like that.
But, I liked it more when they were.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
