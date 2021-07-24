‘No loss unnoticed’

As the region continues to trudge through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Polk County Health Center recently announced three new deaths caused by the virus.
In a social media post on Wednesday, July 21, the center said two residents “lost their battle with COVID-19, one in their 70s and one in their 40s.”
“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of two residents who lost their battle with COVID-19,” the post stated.
In a separate post on Friday, July 23, the health center announced another resident “lost their battle with COVID-19.”
“Our hearts are broken,” the post stated. “No loss goes unnoticed.”
As of press time Friday, the virus has claimed the lives of at least 45 Polk County residents.
In a comment on Wednesday’s post, the health center said none of the county’s deaths reported to date were fully vaccinated.
“In the event there is a death of a vaccinated individual, we will report it at that time,” the center stated.
The Polk County Health Center reported 4,260 total cases Friday, July 23, bringing the county’s total active cases to 115. Currently, 223 Polk County residents are quarantined.
This week alone, the county added a total of 91 new cases of COVID-19 from Monday to Friday, per the health center.
On Friday, Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar reported 17 COVID-19 inpatients.
As of Friday, Polk County’s vaccination rate remains at 27.9% for those fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard reports 33.1% have initiated vaccination.
Statewide, 41.4% of Missourians are fully vaccinated as of Friday, per the dashboard.
Those rates are in contrast to the 48.8% of Americans reported as fully vaccinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of Friday.
Polk County Health Center recently emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated.
“Those who have been vaccinated are seeing mild outcomes,” the center said via social media earlier this month. “Unvaccinated individuals are seeing mild to severe cases, some requiring hospitalization.” The health center said it offers vaccinations daily for people 12 and older and encouraged area residents to walk in.
Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available at the Polk County Health Center Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 4 p.m.
Its staff is also available for onsite vaccination clinics.
“We are willing to come to events, meetings, businesses, etc. to make it easy for those who are thinking about getting the vaccine to receive one,” the center said via social media.
For more information, call the center at 326-7250.
