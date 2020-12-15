A picture can say a thousand words, and the BH-FP is ready to hear from you about all things Polk County this Christmas season.
The newspaper is seeking entries — which can feature the people, places and events that define Polk County — for its December Picturing Polk County monthly photography contest.
The contest is open to anyone, so it’s time to get out those cameras and start telling the story of our area.
Don’t forget — each month’s winners will be entered in a photo of the year contest later this month.
To enter, photos may be sent to news@bolivarmonews.com or via a private message to the BH-FP Facebook page.
All entries for November’s contest are due by Monday, Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.