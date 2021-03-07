As his team prepared to face Class 5 District 10 No. 1 seed Willard, Bolivar High School girls basketball coach Ben Glasgow told the Lady Liberators they were a completely different team than they were at the beginning of the season.
“I knew we could bring it,” he said.
Willard had beaten Bolivar three times this season by an average of 31 points, Glasgow said.
“I told them, ‘We’re going to throw everything,’” he said. “‘We don’t have a plan B.’”
And for four quarters, Bolivar threw everything at the Lady Tigers. The Lady Liberators finished their season district runners up following the 64-59 loss.
Bolivar beat Hillcrest 73-28 on Monday, March 1, to advance to the title game.
On Thursday, Willard stayed between 2 and 5 points ahead of the Lady Liberators almost the entirety of the game.
“We were never out of it,” he said. “We were right with them the whole time. That seemed like a heavyweight battle. We just kept hitting them back.”
Bolivar’s Lexi Berry worked overtime, facing a full-court defense to keep her team in the contest.
With 1:40 left in the game, Berry hit a trey to bring her team within 3 points at 58-55. She finished the game with 26 points.
“She worked all night for us,” Glasgow said. “She’s leaving a real legacy for this team.”
The program will graduate Berry, an Evangel University signee, along with Cara Larimore, Emily Hogan, Trinity Williamson and Ashton Lynn.
Cora Roweton scored 17 for Bolivar. Glasgow said the sophomore stepped up for the team.
“We went in committed to our game plan,” he said. “It was just a really good game.”
