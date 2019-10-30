Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle may wish she owned a crystal ball — or at least had some way to see into the future and learn how the vote for the city’s no-increase tax reallocation issue will fall in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 5, election.
Talking about the 2020 budget in the Tuesday, Oct. 22, Bolivar board of aldermen meeting, Slagle presented three possible future scenarios.
In one, Slagle said, the reallocation passes and the city’s budget shortfalls are met.
However, the other two scenarios, in which the tax reallocation fails, offer harsh potential realities — one with a primarily volunteer fire department and one with a pool sitting closed year-round.
“(I’m) trying to give examples of how we can still support our operational budget if we cannot reallocate some of the capital improvement costs,” Slagle said.
One way to save on general spending, she said, would be to “cut a significant number of staff from the fire department where they would have to rely heavily on volunteer firefighters.”
“We’d also cut a small number from the police department,” she added.
Another option she proposed would include “reducing less of the fire staff so they don’t have to rely as much on volunteer support,” Slagle said, as well as cutting “a minimal number of staffing from the police department.”
But, in this scenario, Bolivar’s Aqua Zone would not open for business in 2020.
“There is more than one way to address issues, so these are just two ideas,” Slagle said when talking to the board. “They are not necessarily the ultimate choices we would make if the tax reallocation did not pass.”
While these changes would ease some pain in a tight general fund without a tax reallocation, Slagle noted the capital fund would remain flush with cash.
“It still gives us a surplus of $489,000 in capital,” Slagle said. “Now that’s not to say we can’t find ways to spend that money, but I just wanted to show you that having paid all our debts we are required to pay, we still have that much surplus in capital.”
Slagle said she’d return to the board with more definitive information following the election.
“Until we know what happens on Nov. 5, I’m holding off into digging in deeper,” she said.
The upcoming City of Bolivar ballot issue asks voters to approve a one quarter of a 1% general sales tax increase to the city’s general fund.
At the same time, if the measure passes, the board says it will decrease the city’s capital improvement sales tax by the same amount, essentially leaving the tax rate at the same 2.5% level.
The city’s board of aldermen unanimously approved the ballot issue — and subsequent ordinance to decrease the capital improvement tax if the measure is approved by voters — during a Wednesday, Aug. 21, special session.
If the tax reallocation passes, around $500,000 would move from the city’s capital improvement sales tax fund to its general fund, Slagle said.
Mayor Chris Warwick told the BH-FP Sunday, Oct. 28, the tax reallocation issue has not been spurred on by the sunset of the capital improvement sales tax.
He said the capital sales tax is not “at its end of life.”
Reiterating the measure isn’t a tax increase, rather a reallocation, Warwick previously told the BH-FP the city is “looking to see what we can do for general, because it’s our operational costs that are killing us.”
Keeping up with the Joneses
In the Oct. 22 meeting, Slagle said her team began this year’s budgetary process with a review of city salaries.
“We’ve been doing a lot of things to build up to this point,” she said. “We’ve been reviewing job descriptions. We’ve been rewriting evaluations. We’ve been looking at the potential of adding tiers to our salary structure to give our people opportunities for advancement.”
Slagle said a tier structure helps “decompress” wages and gives employees motivation to work toward a higher salary level.
“It’s really hard for recruitment and retention if you don’t have some separation between your entry level position, your leads and your supervisors, etc.,” she said.
Under the proposed tier structure — which would be possible if the tax reallocation issue passes — Slagle said entry level employees would fall into Tier 1, while advanced positions would hit Tier 2 and tenured staff would sit in Tier 3.
“Most of our staff is relatively new, so most fall into Tier 1 categories,” she added.
Slagle said her staff reviewed the Municipal League’s 2019 salary survey, which includes 200 cities.
They then gathered data by looking specifically at “about 14 cities that were in our range of population, our range of wages, our range of number of employees,” Slagle said.
Based on those findings, Slagle proposed 5% wage increases for some positions — including city administrator, finance director, city clerk, planning and zoning director, fire chief and police lieutenant — she said are lagging behind on the average wage.
She also proposed a 5% wage increase for the city’s two other department head positions — police chief and public works director.
In a more sweeping salary increase, Slagle proposed $1.50 per hour raises for firefighters and sworn police officers.
“One of the things we’ve been struggling with is a competitive wage,” she said.
All of the changes to the salary structure would cost around $200,000.
“If we applied this to all positions, it would be cheaper than a sweeper truck,” Slagle said.
Board members present during Oct. 22 meeting include Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer and Alexis Neal. Alderman Charles Keith was absent.
