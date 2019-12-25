NOAA awards Bolivar plant for 50 years of data

Every day, for 15 years, Steve Myrick or one of his coworkers at the Bolivar Wastewater Treatment Plant has compiled the simple facts.
Current temperature, the highs, the lows, rain or snowfall — they all go into a grid. And that grid goes to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In total, plant employees have have supplied the national agency with local weather data for 50 years.
“I can only imagine how much data that is,” said Myrick, who has worked at the plant since 2003.
He took over the duty that year.
“It’s a little daily routine,” he said. “It just takes a couple of minutes.”
That little routine, though, is hugely important, NOAA Observation Program Leader Tom Olsen said.
“These data are invaluable in learning more about the floods, droughts, heat and cold waves affecting us all,” Olsen said. “The data are also used in agricultural planning and assessment, engineering, environmental-impact assessment, utilities planning and litigation,” Olsen said. “Coop data plays a critical role in efforts to recognize and evaluate the extent of human impacts on climate from local to global scales.”
Myrick and the plant were recently presented with the administration’s Honored Institution Award for 50 years of providing daily weather information through its Cooperative Observer Program, Olsen said.
The data is used by local agencies, too, Myrick said.
“Every so often when the water department has a project, they’ll need these numbers,” he said.
Retrieving that information starts every morning, Myrick said.
A digital thermometer in the office reads from a sensor outside, providing the day’s high and low and temperature at the time of reading.
Outside, Myrick and others also take information from the administration’s two rain gauges.
“When I started, it read on a ticker tape. Now I download the readings every month on an SD card,” he said.
The gauge reads precipitation by weight and runs on solar power, he said.
Nearby, snow boards, roughly the size of cutting boards, read snow. The flat plates are designed to have a clear, easy to read surface, so Myrick and the others can use a ruler to easily measure the snow.
It’s a daily task that has a big impact, Olsen said.
“Volunteer weather observers conscientiously contribute their time so that observations can provide the vital information needed,” he said.
