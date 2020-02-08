As the Bolivar Herald-Free Press gears up for its annual Pride and Progress special section — set to insert Saturday, March 28 — the newspaper is seeking help from its readers in the form of nominations.
For the second year, the BH-FP will recognize “Polk County pillars” — individuals, groups and organizations who have contributed to the county’s pride and progress in a number of ways.
The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
One nominee will be selected from each of five categories — community service, business, healthcare, education and agriculture — to be featured in the special section, along with photos and excerpts from nominations.
The names of all nominees will also be included.
To submit a nomination, email it to news@bolivarmonews.com, mail it to PO Box 330, Bolivar MO 65613, or drop it by the newspaper office.
Nominations must include the following:
• Nominees’ names and contact information.
• The category for which they are being nominated.
• Specific reasons why the nominee should be selected and the author’s contact information.
For more information, contact the BH-FP newsroom at news@bolivarmonews.com or 326-7636.
