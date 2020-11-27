Nothing has been very normal about this year, yet we have persevered and are down to the last couple of months. Sometimes it feels like Thanksgiving doesn’t get the credit it deserves, as it is scrunched there in between Halloween and Christmas, but I hope you can take a little time to think about all the things we do have to be thankful for in this very different sort of year.
I recognize that things are far from perfect, but how we react to that circumstance is up to us individually. Let’s try looking for more things to be thankful and give less time to fretting about all those things that seem to get top billing.
In the spirit of reducing, reusing and recycling, I am very thankful to this community for offering us the opportunity to recycle at the local level. We wouldn’t have that chance without Polk County commissioners and they found a great person to run the center.
Ben Lee is working hard for all of us to keep that operation running, a job that is far more challenging than he makes it look when we visit there.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Don’t forget Veterans Day was Wednesday, Nov. 11. We should add them to our list of things to be thankful for every day. I wish you a safe and happy Thanksgiving Day. And beyond.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.