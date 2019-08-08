Polk County North Ward Museum will follow normal hours of operation through the first week of September.
It will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, during Country Days. The museum will then close until mid-May 2020.
To schedule a special opening or a field trip, call 236-2297.
