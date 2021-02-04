It is the understanding of Humansville Volunteer Rural Fire Department that as of Jan. 1 areas of Cedar County that Humansville Rural Fire provided primary fire and EMS service to will now be covered by the newly established and tax supported Caplinger Mills Fire Protection District.
We celebrate their success in obtaining tax-based financial support to protect the safety of their citizens.
If there are any questions regarding this matter, please direct them to the Cedar County Assessor’s office for further information.
Thank you.
— The Humansville Rural Fire Board
