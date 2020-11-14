Emme Hall said, sometimes, it doesn’t feel like she’s actually in high school anymore.
Hall, who is utilizing Bolivar R-1’s Alternative Instructional Methods, or AIM, this semester to learn via her computer from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said she made the decision out of a commitment to athletics.
The Bolivar High School senior is one of many students whose educational experience has been radically changed this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as school districts across Polk County have made changes to their learning settings, including sending parts of their student bodies home and offering alternative learning options.
Earlier this semester, R-1 superintendent Tony Berry told members of the community at Southwest Baptist University’s fall semester President’s Breakfast that around 13% of the district’s 2,600 students opted to do their education online.
Several other districts in the county have alternated between remote and in-person learning settings in response to localized spikes in positive cases.
For Hall, the system is working.
“I was skeptical at first, and only doing it so I wouldn't get quarantined during my softball season, but it grew on me,” she said.
Lady Libererator softball, with Hall locking down the outfield, won its third consecutive district championship this fall, and the senior said she was surprised to find she actually likes learning from home.
“I like that it is flexible with my schedule,” she said. “I am able to plan my week around my assignments and work my job at the same time.”
But, she said, there are drawbacks.
“I hardly get to be around my friends and teachers,” she said. “Nothing is normal this year. Overall, I really just miss the social aspect of being in school. With AIM, it's just you and your computer. It's really different and a huge adjustment for most.”
According to the district, Hall isn’t the only Polk County student making adjustments.
R-1 spokesperson Sammy Jacobson said BHS is currently in setting 3, which utilizes blended learning, with two groups of in-person learning consisting of 50% of students attending separately and three AIM days.
The campus temporarily moved to remote instruction earlier this semester, closing its doors Sept. 3-14.
At Bolivar Middle School, students are in setting 2, which is a regular school week, with all students attending in-person for four days and one AIM day. Bolivar’s intermediate school and primary school are in setting 1, meaning all students are attending all five days a week in person.
Earlier this semester, the district set up a COVID-19 dashboard with up-to-date information on how many students and staff are quarantined and what setting each campus is in at bolivarschools.org site under the COVID-19 tab. As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 14 students and seven staff members have positive tests and 228 students and 18 staff members are quarantined.
Meanwhile, Halfway Schools previously moved to a completely virtual setting Oct. 15 through Nov. 3, superintendent Lance Roweton said.
Roweton said the district had been educating in-person until it “had several cases of COVID show up in our staff and student body.”
The move was put in place “to give everyone time to get better and get off quarantine.”
The superintendent clarified that COVID isn’t necessarily what shut the schools down. Attendance issues did, after “nearly half” of Halfway’s student body was quarantined.
Humansville Schools has held in-person classes five days a week this semester, superintendent Tammy Erwin said, though the district recently announced on social media that, out of precaution, students preschool through fifth grade will have temperature checks upon arrival at school through Friday, Nov. 20.
It also offers distance learning to any student through Springfield Public Schools’ Launch program. The program requires a semester-long commitment, she said.
Both Marion C. Early and Pleasant Hope schools are also seated full time, though Pleasant Hope superintendent Kelly Lowe said some of the district’s students have opted to learn virtually.
In Fair Play, where 66 students and three staff members were quarantined as of Thursday, Nov. 12, educational packets are being sent home via bus routes, the district recently announced.
According to the district, fifth and sixth graders have been sent home to learn virtually through Monday, Nov. 30.
Additionally, the district is in phase yellow of its reentry plan, which superintendent Renee Sagaser said includes assigned seating, restricting field trips and not permitting parents inside the building without permission from the office.
“After consulting with (the Polk County Health Center), we felt the most prudent course of action, in light of the significant increase in students found to have had exposure, was to utilize contact tracing and dismiss,” the district said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.