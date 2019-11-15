November? I fully realize that November has always followed October, but I’m not even sure where September went. And October went by even faster.
We all know what’s going to happen next month when that jolly old guy in the red suit decides to show up.
Oh well, back to reality and November.
The Missouri Department of Conservation’s 2019 Natural Events calendar is packed full of things to watch for this month. There was Veterans Day and daylight saving time, of course. There is Thanksgiving, too. But it’s also time to put up your bird feeding stations.
I know a lot of people who really enjoy feeding the birds, so I think I will give it a try.
The pecans begin ripening, most of the leaves will fall and we can look for the “frost flowers” after the first hard frost.
There’s lots more to check out, so maybe you’ll want to get one of these calendars for yourself, or they make great Christmas presents. I know that for a fact because Gene Toombs bought me one for Christmas.
There still seems to be a little confusion about the corrugated cardboard bin versus the paper bin at the Polk County Recycling Center. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the corrugated bins. The packaging around 12 or 24 packs of your favorite beverage can go into the paper bin, along with cereal boxes and granola boxes. You get the idea.
Please don’t bring pizza boxes or other food containers, as they may still have food debris inside them. Clean, clean, clean. Please, please, please.
Not only can you take your corrugated cardboard to the recycling center, but Ben tells me Community Outreach Ministries also accepts it. It can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays at 320 S. Market St. in Bolivar.
Clear and colored glass can still be put into the glass collection container, but please do not put ceramics in with the glass. Ceramics are not accepted.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
● Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles. While not required, it would be helpful if you had these No. 1 and No. 2 plastics already sorted before you arrive at the center so they may be easily placed in their appropriate bin.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin.
● Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving. All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerant pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
Happy November to everyone. Be sure to thank the veterans who have served and those who are currently serving any time you have the opportunity, but especially this month. We all have a lot to be grateful for, and Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to celebrate that. Reduce, reuse and recycle — and smile at Ben when you visit him at the Polk County Recycling Center. (He’ll wonder what you’re up to!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.