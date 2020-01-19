OACAC Early Head Start is accepting applications for immediate openings in Bolivar, according to a news release.
Early Head Start is a child and family development program for children birth to 5 years old and pregnant women, the release said. The program is designed to support the healthy growth and development of children and to support parents in their roles as the child’s teacher.
The program provides medical and dental referrals, preventative health and dental assistance, inclusion of children with disabilities and nutritious meals, the release said. It also provides screening and referrals related to development, language, mental health, nutrition and speech.
Children with disabilities are invited to participate in all aspects of the program, according to the release.
Priority is given to children who are homeless or in foster care, the release added.
The release said transportation is provided to Early Head Start activities.
OACAC Head Start is in a 10-county southwest Missouri area, including Polk County. Early Head Start is available in some areas.
For more information on Early Head Start or the application process, visit oacac-caa.org or call the local office at 777-8932. The central office can be reached at 866-282-3430.
