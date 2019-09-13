Eligible homeowners in Polk County could qualify for free weatherization services through the Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation.
OACAC is seeking applicants in several southwest Missouri counties, also including Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Lawrence, Stone, Taney and Webster, according to a release from the organization.
Weatherization is a free service for renters and homeowners who qualify and may include insulation of attic, floors and walls, weather stripping, repairs to doors and windows, testing and repairing gas heating systems and appliances and air sealing, the release stated.
Applicants must meet the 2019 income guidelines, based on a household income below 200% of the poverty level.
The family unit income threshold is as follows: 1, $24,980; 2, $33,820; 3, $42,660; 4, $51,500; 5, $60,340; 6, $69,180; 7, $78,020; 8, $86,860.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Weatherization Assistance Program was created in 1976 to assist low-income families who lack resources to invest in energy efficiency, the release stated.
The program is available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It’s also available to Native American tribes and U.S. Territories.
In 2018, OACAC weatherized 163 homes in the Ozarks, the release stated.
“Benefits include reduced energy usage, increased energy efficiency of the home, long-term energy savings and, possibly, a safer, healthier living environment,” the release stated.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, weatherized households save an average of $283 annually on utility costs, the release stated.
Call 865-7797 or visit oac.ac/weatherization for an application.
