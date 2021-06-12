Decoration Day for Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church is set for Sunday, June 13.
Services will start at 11 a.m. with a short business meeting following and special singing.
Preaching will follow with pastor Bro. Ben Hodges.
After preaching, there will be a traditional basket dinner.
Anyone wanting to make donations to the cemetery may do so by contacting Bonnie Carter, 27429 Hwy. NN, Urbana MO 65767.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.