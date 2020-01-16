OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. For more information about how to ride, visit oatstransit.org and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule for each county.
Routes
- Monday through Friday — within Bolivar and special contract service.
- Third Thursday each month — to Springfield from Polk County.
- Mondays each week — to Bolivar from Halfway, Fair Play, Aldrich, Morrisville and Pleasant Hope.
- Wednesdays each week — to Bolivar from Dunnegan, Humansville and Huron.
To schedule a ride on any route, call the OATS Transit office at 800-770-6287.
