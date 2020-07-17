OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, but with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is limited seating on each bus to facilitate social distancing measures, and riders are encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Drivers are sanitizing the buses on a routine basis.
Individuals can call the OATS Transit office at 887-9272 or 1-800-770-6287 to schedule a ride or to find out about service in a specific area.
For more information, including full bus schedules, visit oatstransit.org.
