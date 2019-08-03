Ozarks Community Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week 2019 from Aug. 5-9.
The event is part of a national campaign to increase awareness of the ways health centers are providing affordable health care in communities.
OCHC is part of a nationwide network of locally run health centers that serve more than 28 million people nationwide, according to an NHCW news release.
The release said a host of NHCW events that celebrate the ways that health centers are “Rooted in Communities” are scheduled across the country, including participating in back-to-school events, patient appreciation giveaways, drawings and more.
“They are on the front lines of national public health challenges — whether caring for veterans, providing opioid treatment or providing care to all ages regardless of their insurance status,” the release said. “They are also a lifeline in remote and underserved communities where the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as 50 miles or more away.”
Nearly half of health centers — 44% — are in rural communities, the release added.
The release said highlights of health center accomplishments include the following:
- • Reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and unnecessary visits to the emergency room;
- • Treating patients for a fraction of the average cost of one emergency room visit;
- • Serving more than one in six Medicaid beneficiaries for less than two percent of the national Medicaid budget;
- • Lowering the cost of children’s primary care by about 35%;
- • Treating 65,000 patients with Medication Assisted Therapy for opioid use disorder in 2017; and
- • Serving over 355,000 veterans throughout the country.
This year’s NHCW 2019 will “highlight how health centers are at the forefront of a nationwide shift in addressing environmental and social factors as an integral part of primary care, reaching beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the factors that may cause sickness, such as lack of nutrition, mental illness, homelessness and substance use disorders,” the release said.
For more information about OCHC, visit ozarkschc.com.
