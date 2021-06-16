Of thee I sing

A local decades-old Independence Day tradition is on the books once again.
Since 1980, the Bolivar Rotary Club has sponsored the Celebration of Freedom program and fireworks on the campus of Southwest Baptist University. And, preparations are underway for the 41st annual community picnic and fireworks extravaganza on Sunday, July 4.
According to information distributed by the organization, guidelines that will be instituted at this year’s event include the following:
Pre-packaged food and condiments only. No open containers can be passed from the vendors to the public (wrapped bags, cups/dishes with lids, etc.).
All workers at vendor booths shall wear gloves and masks at all times. Gloves are to be changed often and proper hand washing must be done between glove changes.
Vendors will be positioned farther from the sidewalk this year in order to create enough space for proper social distancing.
The Rotary Club will provide hand washing and sanitizing stations around the vendor area. Vendors should promote proper hand washing to their customers.
Area nonprofit organizations are invited to participate as vendors during the Old-Fashioned Community Picnic.
Organizations will be able to keep all the money they make during the event.
Vendors are asked to register by June 18. Forms are available online at dacdb.com/Accounts/6080/Bulletins/2359/COF-Vendor-Letter-2021.pdf.
The club said vendor setup may begin at 3 p.m. on the day of the event and will need to be completed by 5:30. Booths may operate from 6 until 8:45 p.m., when the fireworks start.
For more information, contact Ed Kurtz at 327-7465 or ed@dgaltdonline.com.
