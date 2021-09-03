Off to a good start

Polk County softball and baseball teams kicked off the 2021-22 season this past weekend from Friday to Saturday, Aug. 27-28. Enduring the heat, the teams had some wins and losses, but they showed there is always room to improve in the next game.
Bolivar: ‘Better than that’
Bolivar High School competed in the Sullivan Tournament for the first weekend of the season.
Coach Brian Thompson said Mollie Klaser played all the games in the tournament and had no strike-outs.
Another player he mentioned was Brookelyn Cline, who played four of the five games over two days and scored four runs.
Avery McClure, Thompson said, had a 400 batting average. Other key players include Paige Severens and Riley Ross.
The Liberators came out 1-4 overall, coach Brian Thompson said.
“We are a lot better than that,” he said. “It took a lot of our energy out.”
With the summer heat beating down on them, a lack of rest the night before and a long bus ride to the tournament, the team didn’t do as well as it could have, Thompson said.
The team won its first game 8-3 against Eldon.
Then Bolivar lost 2-10 to Eureka and 13-0 to Hillsboro, a team Bolivar beat last year 6-0.
Against Linn, Bolivar lost 8-5, and then lost 9-7 against Pacific, which Bolivar overtook 16-0 last season.
“We’ve got some work to do,” he said about pitching, “especially hitting our spots.”
Mostly, Thompson said, he wants to avoid walks in the next game.
Something else the team needs to work on is defense. Thompson said the players had seven errors in five games.
“This is a good team,” he said, “we’ve just got some work to do.”
“Once they get used to playing with each other,” they’ll see more improvements, he said.
The team had its next game against Springfield Central on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The score was not available by press time.
Marion C. Early: ‘Great job’
Marion C. Early High School hosted the Morrisville Softball Tournament this past weekend from Friday to Saturday, Aug. 27-28.
MCE’s softball team played against Hartville, Lebanon, Camdenton and Sherwood.
MCE came out victorious, beginning its season with a 3-1 record.
In its first game, MCE’s softball team overcame Hartville 9-6.
Next, Lebanon lost to MCE 6-5.
Then the Panthers came out with their third win of the tournament, beating Camdenton 2-0.
Sherwood, however, turned the tides with a 4-1 win over MCE.
Coach Mike McHolland said the players named to the all-tournament team were Hannah Brisley, Hailey Presley and Taylor Blehm.
“Great job by the Lady Panthers,” McHolland said.
The team’s next game was against Hermitage on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The score was not available by press time.
MCE’S baseball team also competed over the weekend, coming out 4-1 overall.
The Panther baseball team overtook Humansville 5-0, but it lost 1-11 to Galena, a team the Panthers played three times.
After its first loss, MCE turned around and beat Galena 12-2 in another game.
The Panthers again won against Galena 7-2.
Playing again against Humansville, the Panthers won 26-1.
The team’s next game was against Weaubleau on Tuesday, Aug. 31, but scores were not available by press time.
Fair Play: Putting on confidence
Fair Play’s softball team competed in the Humansville Tournament this past weekend.
“I think my favorite moment in the tournament was seeing each player find confidence and all the hard work click for them,” coach Alicia Wollard said.
Wollard said it appeared as though any intimidation the Hornets felt “melted off” as “confidence settled in.”
“It was pretty awesome to see,” she said.
Of the key players on the team, junior Meghan Hoxsie pitched for the three games the team played — something Wollard said isn’t easy to accomplish.
Sophomore Anna Grove was the first to bat on the team, and senior Jaden Dollar “had a great tournament in the batters box for us,” Wollard said.
Junior Riley Tennyson played well in both the field and batters box, according to the coach.
Fair Play overtook Humansville 14-10 in the first game, and then won again with 13-5 against Montrose.
However, the team took a turn against Wheatland, falling short 15-4 for the last game.
The Hornets play at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, against Montrose, where Wollard expects “see them step up even more” in the batters box.
Humansville: Going strong
Kicking off the season, Humansville’s softball team competed in the 17th Annual Humansville Softball Tournament this past weekend.
In the first game, Humansville’s softball team lost 16-8 against Montrose.
The team also fell to Fair Play 14-10.
The next game the team played was against Dadeville on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The score was not available by press time.
The Humansville baseball team, however, ended its first weekend with a 2-2 record overall in the Morrisville Fall Baseball Tournament.
The team lost to Marion C. Early twice with losing scores of 5-0 and 26-1.
On the other hand, the team beat Wheatland twice with scores of 6-0 and 4-3.
The team’s next game will be against Weaubleau on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Halfway: Starting ahead
In Halfway’s home softball tournament, the team came out with a 2-1 record overall.
The team stepped up to the plate and beat Clinton 5-1, but then turned around and lost 8-4 against Gainesville.
The players ended with another win, though, against Seymour, with a score of 6-3.
The next game they played was at Hartville on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and the scores were not available by press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.