Voters will determine the winners of several local races, as well as the fate of area ballot issues, during the General Municipal Election on Tuesday, April 6.
The BH-FP published candidate profiles in the Wednesday issues on Feb. 10, 17 and 24, along with a reminder of contested races on Wednesday, March 24. Reporting on local ballot issues may be found in the Saturday, March 20, edition. Readers can also view the full ballot in the Wednesday, March 31, issue.
Find election night coverage online at BolivarMoNews.com.
