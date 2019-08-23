Off to work

Students at Bolivar High School are getting a taste of the adult workforce from this semester’s kickoff of BoMO Works, a program that gives students the opportunity to have internships and apprenticeships with local businesses.
As a credentialed pathway through the Department of Labor, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Bolivar R-1 Schools and the Bolivar community, BoMO Works allows students to “begin building skills to be successful in a global society workforce,” according to the syllabus.
Students who start their apprenticeships this semester are sure to be prepared after undergoing a class “bootcamp” led by teacher Betty Glasgow.
The bootcamp, which takes four class periods to complete, covers professionalism, communication, details, and punctuality and dependability.
“The things that are in this criteria are things your employers came up with over the summer,” Glasgow told the class during the first day of bootcamp on Thursday, Aug. 15, as she went over the bootcamp outline.
Day 1 on the outline covered the question of “What is professionalism?”
Discussing as a group, the class covered topics, such as workplace attire, behaviors and communication. They also went over the concepts of respect, making handshakes and holding eye contact.
Once students leave the bootcamp nest after Aug. 23, they’ll spend class hours at their apprenticeships and have individual follow-up appointments each month with Glasgow to keep her updated on their progress.
Seasoned workers
Even though BoMO Works started this semester for some students, nine students started their apprenticeships earlier this summer.
On the first day of bootcamp, a few of these summer workers were able to provide valuable information about how the experience has gone for them so far to their peers.
“It’s going good,” said Quenton Hoffman, an apprentice at Westside Automotive. “I’m liking the job. There’s a lot of hours and it’s new stuff. It never gets old to me, really. They’re nice people. We have a lot of fun.”
Hoffman said his workplace environment isn’t strict, but it’s also not “too laid back to where it’s uncontrollable.”
“They keep on you, and that’s what I like about it,” he said.“They keep you on the job, so you’re never bored.”
Jacob Darby, who’s on an engineering track as an apprentice at White River Marine Group’s Tracker Marine boat plant, said his apprenticeship was basically a culture shock at first.
“I’ve definitely never been in a factory or anything,” Darby said. “But I’ve got in, and I’ve learned a lot already. They trained me really hard the first couple of days, but now I’m starting to do work and it’s really good.”
Patrick Barstow, an apprentice at Advanced Autobody, said his work is also going well.
“They keep you going,” he said. “They always have something for me to do. It’s pretty good hours and pretty good money.”
Maddy Riley, apprentice for Little Liberators Daycare, was another student who said her apprenticeship has been a positive experience.
“I’m a teacher’s assistant, and I help out,” Maddy said. “It’s been fun. I like the kids. It gets hard at times, but you’ve just got to keep a smile.”
Josie, who’s apprenticing at Learn Love Leap daycare, said she’s worked for the center before, so she’s participating in BoMO Works for more hours.
“I watch kids all day,” she said. “I’m wanting to go into something with kids, but I don’t know if I want to be a daycare person. It’s been going good so far, but there’s little things I keep getting in trouble for — just little things that I’m still picking up on.”
Regarding Josie’s comment, Glasgow noted that’s part of the learning experience.
“Even if you do your apprenticeship and think, ‘Man, I don’t know if this is really for me,’ I think you’ve actually learned something from doing that,” Glasgow told the class. “Because you don’t spend a lot of tuition dollars later on going into something you’re going to be miserable at.”
And, she noted, if students decide to still pursue that field, they’ll know the pros and cons of what they’re getting into.
In their own words:
“I chose mine because I really like doing hands-on work and being outside. I don’t really like being inside a whole lot, so it’s a good avenue for me and it’s what I plan to do when I graduate.” — Raif Fullerton, apprentice at Triple C Farms
“I chose mine because of the experience of engineering. That would look good to college or either any business I’m going into. It’s also just problem-solving in general. Like, I literally could use that experience anywhere in my life, and that’s what I like the most about it.”
— Jacob Darby, apprentice at White River Marine Group (Tracker Boats)
“I’ve always liked taking care of my siblings and stuff. I’m adopted … so I have like 12 (siblings) and there’s a bunch I don’t know about. And I just love children. Just making the connections with children, it melts your heart because when you come in, the kids are like ‘Josie!’ and hug you.”
— Josie Davis, apprentice at Learn Love Leap Childcare Center
“I chose mine because I really like working on stuff, and it showed interest to me. And just the amount of ability to want to work on it and just stay with it and not get mad — just, if you get mad at it, you walk away and just think about it for a while, and just come back and you have to do it.”
— Quenton Hoffman, apprentice at Westside Automotive
“I chose mine because it’s a very versatile job. There’s a lot of variety in it — just, the model of car you’re working on, added to the body work and stuff. And I’m doing so much in the shop. It’s really a learning curve for me because I haven’t worked in an actual shop before. There’s a lot of numbers involved, but it’s going good.”
— Patrick Barstow, apprentice at Advanced Auto Body
“I thought that it would be a good job opportunity to have, and then my mom runs a daycare, so I thought maybe I should see if I like it and try it out.”
— Maddy Riley, apprentice at Little Liberators Daycare
“I chose mine because I’ve always been interested in computers. At the time when I did the interview, I was taking my cyber security computer science classes. I just really like computers.”
— Bob Sass, intern at Bolivar R-1 School District Technology Department
“I want real world experience and a job, versus just working for family. So by not going to college, blind-sided by an actual job, expectations that are needed there, versus working with family where you’ve got a little bit more slack and you don’t have to work constantly and all that.”
— Tray Arnold, intern at Southwest Electric Cooperative
