In just three games at the Willard Tournament on Friday and Saturday, April 30 to May 1, Lady Liberator soccer totaled 20 goals. Its opponents totaled eight.
Bolivar ended the weekend 3-0 with the tournament title.
The Lady Liberators are 14-5 and ranked fourth in Class 2.
“This was a solid tournament for our girls with an offensive explosion over the three games with 20 goals,” coach Steve Fast said. “Our girls were sharp and focused offensively all three games.”
Bolivar scored eight unanswered points against Hillcrest on Friday to win 8-0.
London Wilson, Claire Giglio, Sahara Adams, Lexi Berry and Mollie Stimpson owned goals.
Savannah Williamson, Wilson, Giglio and Megan Roberts made assists.
On Saturday, Bolivar faced Neosho, winning 6-3.
Sophie Vestal, Stimpson, Wilson, Giglio and Berry found the net.
Wilson, Vestal and Berry gave assists.
The Lady Liberators edged out Carthage 6-4 on Saturday.
Giglio clocked five goals. Berry scored once.
Stimpson, Berry, Adams and Wilson had assists.
“Defensively, we need to clean things up and tighten up more, but our girls battled hard and we held on in the championship game,” Fast said. I am really proud of this team. They had a very hectic and exhausting week, but the perseverance of this group is outstanding. They always stay together on and off the field through the good and the hard times.”
Bolivar 6, Clinton 0
The Lady Liberators downed district opponent Clinton 6-0 on Tuesday, April 27.
Giglio, Stimpson, Jaylee Branderhorst, Berry and Wilson had goals.
Stimpson and Wilson had assists.
“Knowing this was a district opponent, our girls came out highly motivated and played really well,” Fast said. “Our pressure on the ball was outstanding, which helped create several scoring chances for us, and our girls finished their shots well.”
Goalkeeper Allison Butler had three saves. Riley Ross had one.
“Defensively, I challenged the team to mark up and defend better and the team performed well,” Fast said. “Clinton played three forwards against us, and we were able to shut down all three and limit shots.”
Bolivar 1, Warrensburg 3
Bolivar recorded a rare loss the day before against Warrensburg.
The Lady Liberators fell 3-1 on Monday, April 26.
After Bolivar fell behind 2-0 early, Stimpson scored, with an assist from Wilson and Berry, to cut Warrensburg’s advantage to 2-1 at the half.
Butler recorded six saves.
“In the second half, we could not get anything consistent to work for us,” Fast said. “We did have four really good chances to equalize the game, but deflections off the post did not bounce our way.”
Bolivar 4, Marshfield 3
The week before, Bolivar also got off to a rough start.
This time, the Lady Liberators were able to overcome it, rallying to beat Marshfield 4-3 on Wednesday, April 21.
“We got off to a rough start giving up a couple of early goals, but our girls responded and took control late in the first half to equalize the game at halftime,” Fast said.
In the second half, Bolivar took the lead and didn’t surrender it.
Wilson and Stimpson each had two goals over the course of the game. Giglio and Wilson had a pair of assists.
Defensively, Fast said, Bolivar has struggled. Butler clocked four saves.
“We are making some critical errors that teams are taking advantage of, but our girls are working hard to correct these issues,” he said. “Offensively, we are still moving the ball very well and our execution has been off at times, but we are still able to get multiple good looks at the goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.