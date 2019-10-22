Bolivar golfer Ashtynn Russell is state-bound.
The senior shot 84 at the Class 1 Sectional 2 tournament at the Payne Stewart Golf Course in Springfield Monday, Oct. 14, to qualify for her fourth trip to the state’s top contest.
Russell will play Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22, at the Fremont Hills Country Club in Nixa.
Bolivar coach Kim Cribbs said the senior has a shot at all-state honors this year, playing on a course that is familiar to both of them from previous tournaments.
“She has put in a lot of practice this season,” Cribbs said. “I would love to see her earn all-state her senior season.”
Over the past three years, Russell has finished among the upper echelon of golfers at the state tournament, shooting 193 over two days for 30th in 2018, 95 for 33rd at a one-day 2017 state championship and 197 to earn 55th as a freshman in 2016, according to previous BH-FP coverage.
“This is a huge accomplishment for a high school athlete,” Cribbs said.
The coach said the senior put in a strong performance at the district and sectionals tournaments to qualify for this year’s repeat trip. Her total at this year’s district tournament in Eldon was 81, good enough for a second-place finish.
“She was a little nervous going into sectionals, because she had qualified for state the three previous years,” Cribbs said. “I had a lot of confidence in her going into that day. She had struggled with her driver at districts, but she worked very hard the week in between districts and sectionals to get it corrected.”
While Russell represents the Lady Liberators’ past and current successes, freshman Elle Robinson could represent their future, Cribbs said.
The newcomer improved vastly over the course of the season, and missed a trip to sectionals by just three strokes, shooting a 126, Cribbs said.
I really have high hopes for her next year to make it out of districts,” Cribbs said. “She is committed to working very hard on her game in the off season. I love her determination and hard work.”
