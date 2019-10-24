9A-HHS NHS.JPG

Pictured are, from left, front row — Jahnna Essex, Victoria Kline, Jaymelyn Lapworth, Tammra Walker; back row — Robert Hoskins, Andrew Hutton, Toby Kurpjuweit, Nathaniel Lyon. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Humansville Chapter of National Honor Society inducted eight new members Saturday, Sept. 28, at Humansville High School. According to a school news release, the chapter has been in place since 1987 and “this ceremony indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence that we represent for our school and community.” 

