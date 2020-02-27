On our way to the forum

For the third year in a row — and in what could arguably now be labeled a tradition — area voters will have the chance to hear more about the decisions they will face on the April 7 ballot during a public forum slated for next month.
The forum, co-sponsored by the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and Southwest Baptist University, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, in McClelland Dining Hall on SBU’s Bolivar campus.
The event will include opportunities for candidates to introduce themselves to the audience. Candidates will also answer questions from the moderator, as well as address audience questions.
SBU President Eric Turner is set to moderate.
Bolivar voters will also hear more about the city ballot issue before deciding whether or not to approve the City of Bolivar’s contract with Liberty Utilities to privatize the city’s water and wastewater systems.
Under the agreement — pending voter approval — the city would sell its water and wastewater systems, including all property and equipment, to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million.
The city would also franchise out water and wastewater services to the utility company for 20 years, per the agreement.
The forum is a chance for citizens to participate in the vital arena of local government, SBU political science associate professor Coyle Neal previously told the BH-FP.
“That means showing up, paying attention and participating virtuously in the democratic process,” he said, adding the event gives voters the opportunity “to practice exercising the obligations we have as citizens of a republic.”
Last year’s forum drew around 60 community members.
The March 25 event is open to the public, and all local candidates on the April 7 ballot are invited to participate.
Candidates who plan to participate should contact the BH-FP newsroom by Friday, March 20, via email at news@bolivarmonews.com to reserve their spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.