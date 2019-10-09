In August, before his team’s season started, Bolivar volleyball coach Tony Phelps pointed to the district championship banners that line the gym at Bolivar High School.
The Lady Liberators team last earned district honors in 1992.
“I want us to be up there one day,” Phelps said. “Maybe not this year, but in the next few years.”
More than a month into his first season leading the Lady Liberators, Phelps said the team is right where he hoped it would be along that path.
Bolivar wrapped up play at the Stockton Invitational Tournament Saturday, Oct. 5, battling the host team to a 1-1 tie, according to MSHSAA results from the match.
The Lady Liberators fell 0-2 to Stockton earlier this season.
“It was a great day,” he said of the tournament. “We had lots of play and, at the end, they had nothing left. Overall, I think we’re right where I expected us to be.”
For a Lady Liberators team that finished 2018 with a 4-23-3 record, according to MSHSAA, that’s a promising prospect.
“That would triple what they did last year,” Phelps said as the team eyed its 12th win Monday, Oct. 7. “That would be big.”
A part of that success is buying in to the system Phelps said he’s tried to put in place.
The Lady Liberators mixed up their defense, he said, changing the scheme slightly to shore up holes.
“They’ve picked it up well,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier.”
Libero Emma Larimore, a four-year starter in the program, eclipsed 1,000 career digs Saturday, Phelps said.
“That is a milestone that very few volleyball players reach,” he said, “and we’ve sure got a good one in her.”
Junior Trinity Williamson, a newcomer to the team, leads the Lady Liberators in blocks, he said.
“I wouldn’t have dreamed that,” he said. “She hadn’t played volleyball before.”
Offensively, he said, the team’s assistant coaches have played a large role in getting the Lady Liberators ahead on the scoreboard.
Freshmen Cora Roweton and Dailynn VanDeren are among the team’s leaders in kills, and Phelps said the group is learning to work under setter Hallie Tucker.
“Play after play, they are communicating so well,” he said.
Overall, he said, the team is on its way. Bolivar won against Monett 2-0 Monday, Oct. 7. The Lady Liberators faced Fair Grove Tuesday, Oct. 8. The score wasn’t available by press time Tuesday. Bolivar next opens play starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Clinton Tournament.
“It just seems like all the pieces we needed have come into place,” Phelps said of the team.
