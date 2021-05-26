Last week, the Polk County Health Center said it would once again share daily COVID-19 updates on social media due to an increased number of cases in Polk County. The center said it would continue daily updates “until there is a decrease in transmission rates.”
The center had transitioned to weekly updates on Tuesday, April 6, due to decreased case numbers.
On the day the center announced the return to daily updates, the county had 3,370 total cases, 21 active cases, 246 quarantined residents and 40 reported deaths.
The last time the county had 21 or more active cases was Wednesday, March 10, and the last time there were over 240 people in quarantine was Sunday, Jan. 31, per a center post on social media.
“While vaccination rates continue to increase, we would encourage everyone to be vaccinated,” the center’s social media post stated. “PCHC has vaccine available daily, no appointment necessary. There are additional vaccine sites throughout the county.”
On Monday, May 24, PCHC announced it now has Pfizer vaccine available for 12 to 17 year olds. Call the center at 326-7250 for an appointment to ensure vaccine availability.
Those 18 and older can walk in to the health center, located at 1317 W. Broadway Street in Bolivar, to receive the Moderna vaccine.
The center asked for those who have not been fully vaccinated and those who gather with others who are not vaccinated to continue masking, practice hand washing and maintain social distancing.
“If you are sick, stay home,” the center stated in a social media post.
