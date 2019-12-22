After a crash pinned a person in a building at the entrance of White River Marine’s Tracker plant last month, Bolivar’s board of aldermen unanimously approved safety changes for a busy Bolivar street.
In the Tuesday, Dec. 17, meeting, the board voted to purchase and place two 36-inch warning signs at a crosswalk spanning South Killingsworth Avenue, south of West Erskine Street.
“It’s got a little radar telling you how fast you’re going,” Bolivar public works director Jerry Hamby said. “Supposedly the faster you go, the more the sign blinks.”
He also suggested adding “Caution Pedestrian Ahead” signs to the crosswalk, as well.
Hamby said two solar-powered signs cost around $5,000. The board talked with the plant’s general manager Stephen Skopec about the possibility of a cost share between the city and the company with Tracker paying one-third to one-half of the total bill.
During the Tuesday, Nov. 19, board of aldermen meeting, Skopec proposed safety improvements, including the city placing stop signs at the crosswalk.
However, Hamby said stop signs wouldn’t be efficient because people would still have to stop after business hours and on weekends while the plant is closed.
“As far as lowering the speed limit, the city caught a bunch of heck when (South Killingsworth Avenue) went from a state road to us and we lowered it,” Hamby said.
In the November meeting, Skopec estimated his employees use the crosswalk around 500 times each work day, which he said equals around 100,000 times each year.
“Since we started producing in April 2018, we’ve had many complaints about pedestrians crossing the road and having near misses,” he said. “Cars will barely get stopped or not stop at all. In fact, my office is right outside the crosswalk, and many times I hear people laying on their horns. They’re just not stopping.”
Skopec said during a recent meeting, 50% of his employees reported close calls with vehicles at the crosswalk.
Just last month, a man was pinned and injured in a wreck at Tracker.
On Thursday, Nov. 14, a van was hit by a northbound vehicle near the crosswalk. The van veered into a structure on the east of the road at the plant’s entrance, according to previous coverage.
When the vehicle struck the building, a man who was inside the guard shed was pinned between the vehicle and a wall. He was injured and transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital.
According to previous coverage, the building had major damage.
While the Killingsworth crosswalk was the board’s primary focus, Hamby also asked to place signs at the crosswalk on Aldrich Road west of South Lillian Avenue.
Other street projects
In the November and December meetings, the board also approved a number of other changes to Bolivar streets.
With unanimous votes, the aldermen approved adding new stop signs on Maupin Avenue at the intersection with Main Street, making it a four-way stop.
The board also set new parking zones for portions of Walnut Street and Main and Missouri avenues.
In the November meeting, city administrator Tracy Slagle said the city was awarded an 80/20 cost share grant through the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traffic Engineering Assistance Program.
Slagle said the city’s community development and economic development departments worked together to submit the grant for a street, stormwater and beautification project along the Albany and Springfield Avenue corridor.
Also on the agenda
With a pair of votes in the November and December meetings, the board unanimously approved the city’s 2020 budget. Watch a future edition of the BH-FP for a detailed look at the approved budget.
Board members present during both November and December meetings include Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Skopec, Justin Ballard, Michael Ryan, Steve Sagaser, Thane Kifer, Alexis Neal and Charles Keith. Find the packets from each meeting online at BolivarMoNews.com.
The board’s next meeting is Tuesday, Jan. 14.
