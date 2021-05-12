On the starting line

A red letter day is approaching for area car enthusiasts, with the return of the BOMO Car Show set for Saturday, May 15, in the Bolivar High School parking lot, 1401 N. Hwy. D.
The show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration from 10 to noon. Awards will be at 1 p.m.
Registration is $15 at the gate and $10 for preregistration.
Classes include the following:
4X4
2X4
all-original
classic muscle
imports
custom
luxury
modern muscle
motorcycles
rat rod
rest-o-mod
track
For more information about the show, registration and sponsorship packages, call 326-5228 ext. 5166.
