You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

On the starting line

Car show planned for Saturday

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
1A-car show.jpg

Bolivar’s Mike Bolling, center, has plenty of help from his granddaughters as he shows off his 1963 Ford Ranchero during the 2018 BOMO Car Show. Alexus Kampe, left, and Mercedees Kampe, right, are hard at work keeping Grandpa in the shade.

A red letter day is approaching for area car enthusiasts, with the return of the BOMO Car Show set for Saturday, May 15, in the Bolivar High School parking lot, 1401 N. Hwy. D.

The show will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration from 10 to noon. Awards will be at 1 p.m.

Registration is $15 at the gate and $10 for preregistration. 

Classes include the following:

  • 4X4 

  • 2X4 

  • all-original 

  • classic muscle 

  • imports 

  • custom 

  • luxury

  • modern muscle

  • motorcycles

  • rat rod

  • rest-o-mod 

  • track

For more information about the show, registration and sponsorship packages, call 326-5228 ext. 5166.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.