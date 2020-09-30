Polk County has a new bridge going in and another project on the horizon.
Construction crews are currently installing a two-lane bridge over Bear Creek southeast of Fair Play on South 60th Road.
Missouri Department of Transportation engineers examined the bridge and were concerned about its integrity, Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock previously told the BH-FP.
The project replaces a low, one-lane concrete bridge over the creek. The crossing is closed during construction, northern district commissioner Kyle Legan said.
“Everything is going well,” he said. “We’re getting it put together, and we should be finished before winter time.”
According to minutes from an October 2019 meeting, commissioners unanimously accepted a bid from Viebrock Sales and Service for an I-beam bridge package. That project’s total cost is $85,626.08, according to the minutes.
The cost includes $41,167.98 for the bridge package, $19,121.25 for the guardrail and $25,336.85 for reinforcing steel.
“It should be a lot better than what the old one was,” Legan said.
Mockingbird Hill Bridge
While the bridge over Bear Creek is on track, a project to replace the one-lane Mockingbird Hill Bridge, which conveys traffic between Mo. 83 and Rt. D on South 122nd Road and straddles an offshoot of Piper Creek just northwest of Bolivar High School, is on hold.
Legan said the county has completed its initial planning, in conjunction with Great River Engineering, but the process is currently in MoDOT’s hands.
“We can’t do anything till they tell us to proceed,” Legan said.
Chad Zickefoose with MoDOT’s Local Public Agency, which handles the federal program assisting with the bridge project, told the BH-FP the project is currently awaiting the county’s balance of federal funding to refill.
That depends on the renewal of a soon-expiring state bill, he said, which would maintain the program that offers federal funding for bridges.
As it stands now, the county is hopeful the project can be completed next summer, Legan said.
“We can’t start one in the winter time,” he said. “It’s hard to work when it’s zero degrees out or below freezing and you’re fighting the weather. Bridges need to be done in the spring or summer.”
Legan said, even after the county receives approval to continue, the project will still need to be bid out before it can start.
In the meantime, he said, though the bridge is narrow, it remains safe.
“It’s not going to fall down,” he said. “The bridge is stable and decent to cross. It’s just a single-lane bridge. But, the school bus crosses it, and we want to do what’s best for that.”
