Fairy tales can come true — at least so it will seem later this month when Bolivar High School’s Jobs for America’s Graduates program plays host to young royalty.
Princesses, as well as princes, are expected to attend JAG’s A Princess Tea Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at BHS.
The tea comes on the heels of last year’s regal event, A Princess Breakfast, which adviser Shantra Tucker said drew 637 attendees.
Tucker said this year’s rendition of the royal tradition will feature cupcakes, tea, coffee and lemonade, as well as a chance for guests to visit with princesses. Special appearances from some popular princes are also planned, and photo booths will be available to record memories.
Tucker said JAG members are looking forward to the tea, which will “accommodate for the challenge of holding an event during COVID.” Masks will be required, and CDC guidelines will be followed. Sessions will be limited to around 30 minutes to limit the number of attendees and to allow for social distancing.
She said one of the best parts of the event for her students will be “seeing the little princesses when they walk in the door,” and JAG members are dedicated to making the tea a success.
“With JAG being an organization that encourages student voice and choice, JAG members have been working as a team to make this event even more special than last year,” Tucker said via email. “We have co-project managers and six committees (sponsorships, decor, logistics, food, media and costume) who are planning the event. Our project managers, Whitney Ehbrect and Nataley Redd-Crites, work closely with each committee chairperson to make sure the project is on track, and we will be ready for the big day.”
Tucker said “another important part of the success of the event” is down to the community. The organization is seeking sponsors to help “offset the costs of food, decor and costumes,” she added.
“Without our sponsors, A Princess Tea Party would not be successful,” she said.
Several sponsorships are available, she said, including platinum-level for $150 or more, gold-level for $100, silver-level for $75 and bronze-level for $50.
Tickets for the event are $5.50 for adults and children over 12 months. Younger children do not require a ticket. Attendees may register for a time slot online at bit.ly/3uRbvO5.
For more information, email event project managers at whehbrecht@gmail.com or nredd-crites@gmail.com.
