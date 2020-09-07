As incredible as it may seem in this new age of enlightenment, Aug. 26 was the 100th anniversary of women’s voting rights in the United States.
Though this country was founded 244 years ago, only within the past century have women been enfranchised to participate in electing the nation’s leadership. In effect, that placed the reins of government exclusively in the hands of slightly less than half of the voting age population — all men — for the first 144 years of our nation’s history. I won’t argue if that was good or bad, but just a fact.
Several Western states had given women the right to vote as early as 1869, when Wyoming Territory was the first. Utah, Colorado, Idaho and several others followed in succeeding decades, but could only effect voting rights in their respective state’s elections.
Nationwide voting rights for women required state-by-state ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Tennessee the last to sign on in 1920.
Born in 1885, my Grandma Daly was 35 when she got the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920, and the mother of four children, ages 25, 24, 23 and 13. My mom was the youngest.
I don’t know if Grandma actually went to the polls. The first president she might have helped elect was Warren G. Harding, an Ohio Republican and former newspaper editor. I don’t know if she did. Though I was a teenager when she died, we never talked about voting. She taught me more important things, like how to peel an apple.
I am certain, though, that my Mom voted religiously. She had definite political views (Democratic) and an independent streak consistent with her red hair (think Maureen O’Hara). She must have gotten most of the family’s Irish (Daly) genes and her siblings the German (Gerhardt). If the women’s suffrage movement hadn’t been over by the time she was born, I expect she would have been part of it.
In the current climate of discussion of human rights, discrimination and racial injustice, it seems particularly appropriate to focus on the historic mistreatment of women. It is unconscionable that we should even have to address women’s rights apart from the rights of all U.S. citizens, but only within my lifetime have women begun to escape the restraints of second class citizenship.
It wasn’t until 1974, thanks to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, that wives could borrow money on their own income without permission from their husbands. I learned of that restriction years ago when Mom couldn’t buy 40 acres adjoining our farm, though she was the breadwinner. Dad was just one of those guys who wouldn’t borrow one dime to earn a thousand.
Examples of discrimination against women are legion. Here’s a few I found from within my adult life:
• Until 1969, young ladies were excluded from FFA (Future Farmers of America). That’s among one of my favorite wins, living proof the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.
• Until 1978, women could be fired for becoming pregnant.
• Women running in the Boston Marathon could not be “official” competitors until the 1970s.
• The Women’s Business Act of 1988 gave enterprising women equal access to capital without a man’s help.
• Women weren’t allowed to wear pants on the U.S. Senate floor until 1993.
I’ve no doubt my distaff (is that word OK?) readers could add many more examples. They’ve lived them.
I’m just reflecting the influences of my red-haired momma and a little research.
If I could make just one point about women’s voting rights, it’s this: “You’re off to a good start, ladies; but the race ain’t run.”
And for the guys, I should add, “Shape up, boys; we’re outnumbered, likely outsmarted, and surely outworked.”
Jim Hamilton is a freelance writer and former editor of the Buffalo Reflex. Contact him at jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Copyright James E. Hamilton, 2020. Find his latest essay collection, “Ozarks RFD 2010-2015,” at your local newspaper office.
