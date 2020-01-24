The Polk County Clover Kids’ monthly meeting Thursday evening, Jan. 9, at Polk County Fairgrounds was one for the birds — literally.
According to a 4-H news release, the theme of discovery was ornithology — the study of birds.
“Bird feeders made with peanut butter, pinecones and birdseed were a big hit and were taken home to be fed to the birds,” the release said.
Through the club, “children learn how to get along, share and work in groups, explore their interests, and build self-confidence,” the release added.
Clover Kid activities introduce 5- to 7-year olds “to the 4-H concept of learning by doing,” the release said.
For more information about 4-H or the Clover Kid Club, contact Velynda Cameron, University of Missouri Extension 4-H youth development specialist, at 326-4916 or by email at cameronv@missouri.edu. New Clover Kids may join anytime throughout the 4-H year.
