A Dunnegan man was hurt in a wreck Thursday, Sept. 26, near Fair Play.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers responded to a single-car crash around 9:30 p.m. on Rt. BB.
The report said Armondo A. Hartshorn, 42, was traveling northbound, three miles northeast of Fair Play, in a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Hartshorn ran off the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.
He was transported to Cox South in Springfield for moderate injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, the report said.
The Silverado sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Nelson’s Towing of Fair Play.
Cpl. S. Long investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.