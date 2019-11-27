One woman from Tipton was injured in a wreck in Polk County on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, officers responded to the area of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar for a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at around 3:15 p.m.
The wreck occurred when Sonya Johnston, 18, was attempting to cross Mo. 32 northbound onto Rt. D from a parking lot in her 2003 Nissan Murano, the release said.
Johnston then pulled into the path of Aiva Layten, 22, of Carthage, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, the release said.
The release said Johnston reported injuries from her deployed airbag but was not transported from the scene for treatment.
Layton did not report injuries, according to the release.
The release said the vehicles were towed from the scene.
Officer J. Davis investigated the crash.
