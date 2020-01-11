One injured in wreck on Mo. 13

One person from Bolivar was injured in a wreck north of Bolivar on Tuesday evening, Jan. 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Michael V. Harris, 25, of Bolivar was northbound on Mo. 13 near East 425th Road in a 2005 Chevrolet 2500.
At around 5:08 p.m., Michael Harris struck the rear of a northbound 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Marchall V. Harris, 56, of Bolivar, the report said.
Michael Harris was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar by ambulance for minor injuries, the report said.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by Wakefield Towing.
The report said both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the crash. Cpl. D. Brown and the Bolivar Police Department assisted on scene, the report said.
