A woman from Halfway was injured in a wreck at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Polk County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Tina E. Sloan, 37, was traveling westbound on East 455th Road in a 2001 Honda Accord when she drove off the roadway and into a creek bed.
The report said Sloan was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for moderate injuries. The Honda was totaled and towed from the scene by B & B Wrecker, the report said.
Trooper J.R. Rorie investigated the crash.
