Life seems full of hoops to jump through.
Even recycling has a certain number of hoops, but Polk County Recycling Center manager Ben Lee has now made recycling plastics a little easier. Until further notice, we no longer need to sort the No. 1 plastics from the No. 2 plastics. They can be dumped together. Yay!
Now let’s talk about the corrugated cardboard bin versus the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the corrugated bins. The packaging around 12 or 24 packs of your favorite beverage can go into the paper bin, along with cereal boxes and granola boxes — you get the idea. Please don’t bring pizza boxes or other food containers as they may still have food debris inside them.
Clean, clean, clean. Please, please, please.
Not only can you take your corrugated cardboard to the recycling center, but Ben tells me that Community Outreach Ministries also accepts corrugated cardboard. It can be dropped off at 320 S. Market St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays.
You can thank Ben yourself for making recycling a little easier next time you take your recyclables to the Polk County Recycling Center.
It is open Thursday and Friday each week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
They are accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience.
● Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles. While not required, it would be helpful if you had these No. 1 and No. 2 plastics already sorted before you arrive at the center so they may be easily placed in their appropriate bin.
● Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
● Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
● Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color.
● Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine.
● Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
● Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin.
● Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving. All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerant pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
We are so fortunate to have this facility to use, and I’m glad Ben has made it a little easier.
Janet Gordon is a resident of Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.