An announcement this week places Missouri Gov. Mike Parson of Bolivar one step closer to officially seeking a return to the governor’s mansion in 2020.
On Thursday, Parson announced the person who’s served as his office’s communications director — Steele Shippy — is slated to work as his campaign manager in a potential upcoming gubernatorial bid.
The Republican, who transitioned from the lieutenant governor’s office to the state’s top executive seat in June 2018 following the resignation of former Gov. Eric Greitens, has yet to formally announce he will run.
However, an Aug. 1 news release said that announcement is anticipated “in the near future.”
As Parson — who previously served as Polk County sheriff, 28th district state senator and 133rd district state representative — and the first lady consider the move, they “have been encouraged by the overwhelming support of individuals from all across Missouri,” the release said.
The governor is widely expected to face Democratic challenger and Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway in 2020. Galloway has also yet to make a formal announcement of her bid.
Heading ‘Team Parson 2020’
As Parson makes plans for the future, he said in the release “it is imperative that we have someone leading the effort who not only shares our dedication to the people of Missouri but also believes in the vision we have for our great state.”
“Steele has been with us from day one in the governor's office and understands the allegiance Teresa and I have to our great state and its citizens,” Parson said. “He also shares our strong belief in our role as public servants, working for the people of Missouri.”
In the release, first lady Teresa Parson called Shippy “a true son of Missouri,” saying he “knows the importance of family, and, like us, cares deeply about the direction and future of Missouri.”
Shippy, who’s worked with Parson’s office over the past 14 months, said in the release it has been an honor “to serve my home state and fellow Missourians.”
“The governor’s office is a special place, and I will miss working alongside a tremendous team of dedicated and committed public servants,” Shippy said. “I will, however, continue to be a strong advocate for Gov. Parson’s bold agenda to reform state government, rebuild our infrastructure and develop Missouri's workforce.”
He said “it's time to get to work on Team Parson 2020."
In the release, Jean Evans, the Missouri Repulican Party’s executive director, called Parson’s choice of Shippy as campaign manager “excellent.”
“He brings national and state political experience to the governor’s campaign,” Evans said. “He is a tough competitor and is capable of building and leading a campaign with a grassroots operation second to none. We look forward to working with him.”
Shippy is no stranger to Jefferson City or the political scene.
According to the release, before Parson asked him to serve as his office’s communications director, Shippy worked as deputy chief of staff for Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.
In 2016, Shippy also led Ashcroft's campaign to win by a 19-point margin, the release said.
Serving as the executive assistant to Republican Presidential candidate Mike Huckabee, the release said Shippy "brings a wide range” of national campaign experience to the governor’s campaign, as well.
“He has a proven track record of advocating and building strong grassroots coalitions for multiple ballot issue campaigns, including Missouri’s Right to Farm and Voter ID Constitutional amendments,” the release said.
Shippy is a lifelong Missouri resident raised on a family farm outside Odessa and a graduate from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He and his family reside in Jefferson City, the release said.
Jones moving up
Filling Shippy’s shoes as Parson’s communications director will be Kelli Jones, a separate Aug. 1 release said.
Jones has served as Parson’s deputy communications director and press secretary since he took office last year, the release said. She previously served as Parson’s communications director during his time as lieutenant governor, as well.
“Kelli brings many years of valuable communication and leadership experience to our office,” Parson said in the release. “She has more than proved herself as press secretary, and I have great confidence in her to take over as our communications director.”
With Missouri as her home, Jones said in the release “there is no greater honor than working alongside such a great team to serve the people of this state."
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue working with our team and serving Missourians in this new role," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.