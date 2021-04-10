One year later

April 7, 2020.
It’s been 368 days, just over a year, since April 7, 2020, the day the Polk County Health Center announced the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
Much has changed since that day last April.
Local governments have enacted plans. Schools have rushed to feed students and adjust to new safety standards.
Businesses have shuttered their doors. Health care providers have struggled to develop new methods to help sick patients.
Friends and family have faced separation, illness and worse head on.
In a year, Polk County has seen over 3,300 cases and 40 deaths caused by the pandemic.
And through it all, health center staff have continuously taken in new information and repeatedly shifted focus — from maintenance to survival to prevention.
Carol Bookhout, health center community educator, said one year in, the COVID-19 landscape for the county is seemingly changing. She said new cases appear to be slowing down.
“Our downward trend began the end of January and has carried over into February and March,” she said.
In December, the county averaged 21 new cases per day with a total increase of 705 cases during the month, she said. However, the county averaged 23.9 new cases per day in January. February brought a downward trend, Bookhout said, with “a marked decrease to 6.4 new cases per day.”
That month, the county added only 115 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, she said.
March brought with it even lower numbers, with an average of 3.05 new cases per day, Bookhout said, and a total of 64 new cases for the month.
Lower case numbers reflect positively on other statistics, as well, Bookhout said.
“With fewer new cases, we are seeing fewer numbers of total active cases which results in smaller numbers of residents in quarantine,” she said.
She also said the county has had a “significant decrease” in active cases since the first of the year. While the county averaged 150 active cases per day in January, numbers in March showed an average of 18 active cases per day.
She said a lower number of active cases has been a boon to the fight against COVID-19.
“We have seen fewer cases of hospitalizations with the decrease in active cases,” Bookhout said. “This has been seen statewide. We anticipate fewer hospitalizations and deaths as the number of new cases continues to drop.”
Bookhout said while staff feared the county would see a drastic increase in cases in the middle to the end of January because of holiday gatherings, that wasn’t the case. Instead, they noticed a “slight increase.”
“This led into vaccinations becoming available to front line workers, which began to impact our healthcare systems and families in the community,” she said.
Bookhout said mother nature also had a role to play in the county’s decreased numbers.
“We were also impacted by the weather conditions that kept families at home more during the early part of the year,” she said.
Vaccination efforts, Bookhout said, are also playing a part in a decreased caseload for the county.
“As people have begun moving about the community, the increase in vaccination availability has contributed to the reduced number of active cases,” she said.
Using the tools at hand
While things are looking up, Bookhout said the war on COVID-19 is far from over.
“We are encouraged the number of positive cases per day has dropped, but we do not consider this a sign of the pandemic ending,” she said. “We must reach herd immunity before we will see an end to the pandemic. As we see more residents vaccinated, we will move closer to the end. However, we will be monitoring the progress of the virus and variants in the coming months.”
In the fight against the pandemic, Bookhout said the COVID-19 vaccine is the community’s newest tool.
Since Thursday, Jan. 21, the health center has given over 5,800 vaccinations, administrator Michelle Morris said. This number does not include what other partners in the community have provided.
“In the beginning, vaccine was more difficult to access,” Bookhout said. “We saw a greater demand than supply. Recently, the supply and demand has become more even, and we find it easier to meet the demand.”
She said the health center distributes whichever vaccine they receive from the state health department. While the Moderna vaccine is the most accessible, staff have distributed a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine, as well.
“Those who are eligible are highly encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” she said. “The possible side effects of the vaccine are much less damaging to our bodies than contracting COVID-19.”
Bookhout said some residents have had “very mild” reactions to the vaccine, like headache, injection site pain and fatigue.
However, she said people who are vaccinated can “enjoy many of the pleasures” that have been postponed over the past year due to the virus.
“When someone gets vaccinated it helps them stay healthy, as well as helps others from being exposed to the virus,” she said.
Bookhout said an individual who is vaccinated has a reduced chance of contracting the virus if exposed, therefore the virus is not able to spread to other people.
“You stop the spread of a virus by reducing or eliminating a host for the virus to infect,” she said.
A job worth doing
Bookhout said health center staff have worked tirelessly to make the vaccination clinics a reality.
Up to a week before a clinic, staff start registering participants and verifying information. On the day of the event, staff work to process participants, getting them checked in and vaccinated in a timely manner, she said.
“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible and reduce barriers for anyone who wishes to be vaccinated,” Bookhout said. “The one area that does not always cooperate is the weather. We have had some very beautiful days, but staff have also endured the wind, rain and snow.”
The hard work of distributing vaccinations goes beyond just the health center staff, Bookhout said.
“Our community partners have worked diligently to vaccinate Missouri residents,” she said. “We appreciate the cooperation and support from Citizens Memorial Hospital, Ozarks Community Health Center, and Woods Pharmacy, Bolivar Drug, Walmart and Walgreens. It is exciting there are so many options for residents to receive their vaccination.”
But even with the health center’s and the community’s concerted vaccination efforts, like the mass vaccination event set to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, April 13-14, on the Southwest Baptist University campus in Bolivar, Bookhout said people should continue to practice caution.
“Our first line of defense remains the preventative measures we have practiced all year,” she said. “When we wash our hands, stay home when we are sick and keep our distance from others outside our home, we slow down the spread of all viruses, not just COVID-19.”
Bookhout said “masking adds an additional layer of protection” and should continue to be a part of people’s daily lives, especially when in public spaces.
Preventative measures are also important when considering the possible effects of the virus down the road.
“Some residents have experienced long-term effects from the virus, such as loss of taste and smell for several months, heart damage and lung damage,” Bookhout said.
However, she said the health center does not have current data on the number of residents who have reported long-term illness because staff only follows those infected while they’re in isolation.
While the health center staff feels backed by the community, she said the hard work continues to prevent further illness, death and long-term suffering.
“Our community has been supportive of our efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Bookhout said. “Although it is difficult and we are all weary, we must continue to practice the prevention measures established a year ago. Hand washing, social distancing, staying home when sick and wearing a mask will continue to impact our community to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other viruses.”
Bookhout said all residents interested in receiving a vaccination should complete the Polk County Health Center vaccination survey found online at form.jotform.com/Polk_County/VaccineSurvey.
“In doing so, we will be able to make contact as soon as vaccine is available for their group,” Bookhout said. “Residents can also continue to practice the prevention measures and avoid large group gatherings to help reduce the opportunity of viral spread.”
