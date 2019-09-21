Bolivar’s Open Hearts United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
In addition to free ice cream, the outdoor event will feature music and games.
The community is invited to stay for “The Connection” worship service immediately following the social.
The church is at 105 E. Division St., Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.